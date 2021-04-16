Here’s when you can see the Carden International Circus in Tyler this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- If you’re looking for something fun to enjoy with family or friends The Carden International Circus is presenting their Spectacular Circus this month.

They will be located at Tyler’s Oil Palace Friday, April 16-18 and hold five performances.

East Texans can see acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns.

“No video games required – bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more,” said the Carden International Circus.

The Carden family has been putting on their circus for almost 60 years around the country.

During the two-hour show, circus goers can also see performers from different parts of the world. They can watch acrobats spin through the air, and “witness heart-stopping feats and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics,” said the circus.

A herd of Asian elephants will lead the show along with their trainer Joey Frisco. Adam Burke will put on a program with six Bengal tigers, and people can also see horses and camels.

Doors will open one hour before the show for performer meet and greets, interactive circus skills and animal rides.

Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com. They can also be purchased one hour before show time at Oil Palace, 10408 State Highway 64, E., Tyler, TX. The First 100 Adults pay $9.99 on-line. General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under. Adult tickets are $20. Opening Night just $7.00 all seats.

The times for the shows are below:

Friday, April 16 7pm

Saturday, April 17 2pm & 6pm

Sunday, April 18 1pm & 5pm