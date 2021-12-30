It’s back: Season 2 of ‘Cheer’ to feature rivalry between Navarro, Trinity Valley

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Season two of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer” comes back next month and will feature the rivalry between Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College.

Amid controvery, lawsuits, a global pandemic and the normal pressures of competition, will the Navarro squad be able to reclaim their national title? Or will their rivals from down the road in Athens take over?

The docuseries follows the teams on their journey to the national competition in Daytona, Florida and will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 12 with nine episodes.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below:

This season will include how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sports landscape, and address the accusations made against season one star Jerry Harris, who has been charged with child pornography and sex crimes.

A lawsuit filed last September alleges Harris sent twin boys in Texas sexually explicit photos and videos of himself beginning when they were 13.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now,” head coach Monica Aldama says in an emotional moment during the trailer.

Another star of the show, Gabby Butler is now cheering at Weber State in Utah.

She tells Weber State, “Half the time, on the show, I was either crying or I was hurt or I was, like, just going through a hard time, and people were like, ‘Wow, we have so much more respect for you now that you showed us that side of you.’ I think that’s the best part of it, people got to see how I actually was, versus the social media aspect.”

According to People Magazine, some of the other stars returning this yeasr will be: La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer.

Cheer Season 2 is directed by Greg Whiteley (Last Chance U) and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.