Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

Jason Isbell performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert in Nashville, Tenn. on March 9, 2020, left, and Amythyst Kiah of Our Native Daughters performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 11, 2019. Singer-songwriters Isbell and Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards Show. This year’s show will resume in-person on September 22 after the ceremony was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s awards ceremony.

Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the year, and he and his band are nominated for album of the year for his record “Reunions ” and song of the year for “Dreamsicle.”

Kiah is nominated for song of the year for “Black Myself,” emerging act of the year and for duo/group of the year for her work in the group Our Native Daughters.

Also nominated for artist of the year are Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price and Billy Strings.

Other album of the year nominees include Sturgill Simpson for his bluegrass album “Cutting Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions);” Steve Earle and The Dukes for “JT,” a tribute album for Earle’s son Justin Townes Earle, who died last year; Valerie June’s “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,” and Sarah Jarosz’s ”World on the Ground.”

John Prine, who died last year due to COVID-19 complications, earned a posthumous nomination for song of the year, his last recorded song, “I Remember Everything,” which also won two Grammy Awards this year.

Also nominated for song of the year is Tyler Childers for his song “Long Violent History,” and June’s duet with Carla Thomas called “Call Me a Fool.”

Online: https://americanamusic.org/awards