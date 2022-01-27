TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jimmie Allen, a Grammy nominee, Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year, and Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year will be performing at Tyler Junior College on Feb. 24.

Allen will perform at the intramural field on the TJC main campus. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, they can go to TJC.edu/events, then go to Feb. 24 on the web calendar and click the concert link. It is $50 for general admission and $10 for TJC students and employees.

Allen will be kicking off his headlining tour, Down Home Tour 2022 on Feb. 3 at the Troubador in Los Angeles.

“I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first-ever headlining tour. I wanted to wait a while before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn’t want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night — which is greatness,” Allen said of the tour’s initial December 2021 announcement. “And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that’s supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour.”

Supporting act, Neon Union, a duo comprised of Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps will also join Allen. Their single “Beer Up” can be heard on Empire and they were also featured on the track “Livin’ Man” off of Allen’s latest album Bettie James Gold Edition.

In the deluxe version of Allen’s album, Bettie James Gold Edition, he features several artists including the following and more:

Little Big Town

Keith Urban

Babyface

Nelly

Tim McGraw

Brad Paisley

Noah Cyrus

Allen’s music is a mix of country, rock, R&B and pop.

The Southern Delaware native also had written a song that was featured in a Super Bowl commercial and appeared in a Diet Coke ad with Taylor Swift.