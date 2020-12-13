Kilgore Rangerettes host 10th annual Christmas Extravaganza in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Kilgore Rangerettes kicked off the first night of their 10th annual Christmas Extravaganza.

On Sunday, you can still see the Rangerettes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in a Broadway-style show.

This year, the event was held at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview, a larger venue, due to COVID-19.

“We felt moving the show this year to a larger venue was our best option to maximize the audience size while maintaining proper social distancing,” said Dana Blair, Rangerette director. “It’ll be a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.”

The Kilgore Rangerettes will also feature guest performances by the Kilgore high school Hi-Steppers, Elite Dance Center, In-Step Dance Company and the Longview high school Viewette officers.

David Berryhill will be the host with special guest appearances by Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf.

Seating socially distanced and masks will be required.