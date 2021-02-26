Lady Gaga’s two dogs recovered safely; dogwalker expected to recover

FILE – Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, have been recovered unharmed.

Los Angeles police Capt. Jonathan Tippett says a woman brought the dogs to an LAPD station Friday evening.

Lady Gaga’s representatives and detectives went to the station and confirmed they were her dogs. Tippett says it’s not immediately clear how the woman obtained the dogs.

But she’s not believed to have been involved or associated with Wednesday night’s attack in Hollywood that wounded the dog walker, who’s expected to recover. Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “”uninvolved and unassociated” with Wednesday night’s attack, Tippett said.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer’s dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. Tippett said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she said in an Instagram post.