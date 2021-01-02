Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 after testing positive

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.
Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.
According to multiple sources, King has been sick for 10 days. Family members, including ex-wife Sean King and their two sons will not be able to visit him at this point.
In 2019, King suffered a near fatal stroke and in 1987 he survived a heart attack.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
