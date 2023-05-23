LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center announced their star-studded 2023-2024 live event lineup.

Famous artists like Leann Rimes, Frankie Avalon and Crowder will take the stage this fall. Comedian Tom Papa, known for his comedy specials on Netflix and movie roles, will perform Sept. 16. More acts like Puppy Pals from “America’s Got Talent,” two-time ACM nominee RaeLynn, and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Grammy winner Chip Davis in partnership with the Longview Symphony Orchestra will also take the Belcher Center stage.

The schedule is below:

Tom Papa – Sept. 16, 2023

LeAnn Rimes – Oct. 13, 2023

Crowder – Nov. 11, 2023

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet – Nov. 17, 2023

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – Dec. 7, 2023

Frankie Avalon – Feb. 3, 2024

Puppy Pals – Feb. 10, 2024

RaeLynn – March 1, 2024

Ticket prices vary from show to show, and tickets are available online. For more information on the Belcher Center or any of the acts it hosts, visit their website.