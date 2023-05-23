LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center announced their star-studded 2023-2024 live event lineup.
Famous artists like Leann Rimes, Frankie Avalon and Crowder will take the stage this fall. Comedian Tom Papa, known for his comedy specials on Netflix and movie roles, will perform Sept. 16. More acts like Puppy Pals from “America’s Got Talent,” two-time ACM nominee RaeLynn, and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Grammy winner Chip Davis in partnership with the Longview Symphony Orchestra will also take the Belcher Center stage.
The schedule is below:
- Tom Papa – Sept. 16, 2023
- LeAnn Rimes – Oct. 13, 2023
- Crowder – Nov. 11, 2023
- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet – Nov. 17, 2023
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – Dec. 7, 2023
- Frankie Avalon – Feb. 3, 2024
- Puppy Pals – Feb. 10, 2024
- RaeLynn – March 1, 2024
Ticket prices vary from show to show, and tickets are available online. For more information on the Belcher Center or any of the acts it hosts, visit their website.