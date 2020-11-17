Lindale native Miranda Lambert to be inducted into National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native and country music star Miranda Lambert has been inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame as part of next year’s class.

The museum based in Fort Worth will have a five-member class that will be enshrined on April 27, 2021, at the Dickies Arena. The class will include:

Pop Chalee

Lari Dee Guy

Kathryn Kusner

Lavonna Koger

Miranda Lambert

“We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum’s Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all.” Executive Director Patricia Riley

The statement called Lambert a “renowned country music superstar and songwriter who started her career in local Texas bars…”

Earlier this year, the Lindale High School choir got the chance of a lifetime to perform next to her at a concert at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

She has won many awards, amongst them 35 ACM awards, which makes her the most decorated artist in ACM history, nine of which were consecutive ACM Female Artist of the year awards. In addition, she received two Grammy Awards and 14 CMA Awards.

Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to shine a spotlight on rescue animals and shelters, raising in excess of $4.5 million since its inception.

