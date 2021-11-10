Lindale native Miranda Lambert to open CMAs on her birthday

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2019 photo shows country singer Miranda Lambert posing in Nashville, Tenn., to promote her latest album “Wildcard.” Lambert is the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards with seven nominations, including entertainer of the year.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Miranda Lambert, a Lindale native, is set to open for this year’s Country Music Awards, which airs tonight, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. CST.

Coincidentally, the country music star is also celebrating her birthday at the same time. Lambert turns 38 today.

Lambert will be using this opportunity to bring a huge performance, not only for her birthday, but to celebrate the 55th annual CMAs. She has hinted that her performance will be a special one, as she claims it is filled with “surprises” and “spice.”

In addition to her performance, Lambert hopes to add to her CMA award list with her three nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year. Lambert already has an extensive list of music awards from various music associations, including three Grammys.

Overall, it is safe to say that Lambert has a lot in store for audiences tonight.