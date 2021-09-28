Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina pleads guilty to drunken driving

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, Dina Lohan leaves court in Hempstead, N.Y., after pleading not guilty to drunken driving charges. Lohan pleaded guilty to drunken driving on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman, File)

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother, pleaded guilty to drunken driving on Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene.

Dina Lohan, 59, was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall,prosecutors in Nassau County said.

The driver called police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

Lohan pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show “Living Lohan,” which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

A message seeking comment was left with Lohan’s attorney.