SFA Alumna Alejandra Martinez is seen at the right end of the band.(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Stephen F. Austin State University alumna and mariachi musician auditioned on America’s Got Talent recently.

Alejandra Martinez was one of five mariachi musicians that accompanied 11-year-old singer Eduardo Antonio Treviño on the America’s Got Talent Stage.

“Turn up the volume — Lumberjack’s got talent! When Alejandra Martinez ’16 attended SFA, a love of mariachi music was on full display. Little did we know that passion and skill would show up on the America’s Got Talent stage!” Stephen F. Austin State University

Treviño, Martinez and the other musicians performed to massive acclaim from the crowd, a standing ovation and four yesses from the judges.

The 11-year-old soloist mariachi singer idolizes late Mexican legend Vicente Fernandez but Treviño is fulfilling his great-grandfathers dream.

“My great-grandfather, he recorded music in 1926 but soon had to give up the dream… not much money was coming out of it,” Treviño told the judges.

Notoriously fickle judge Simon Cowell, loved their performance.

“I absolutely loved this audition and I loved you. I’m still a little bit shocked that was you singing because your so young and your like a proper lead singer. You have a natural talent,” Cowell said.

To see their full audition visit NBC online.