M. Night Shyamalan movie seeking East Texans for acting roles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: M. Night Shyamalan speaks onstage at the 13th Annual ADCOLOR Conference and Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for ADCOLOR)

CADDO LAKE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are being sought for roles in an upcoming feature film produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

The film, currently dubbed “Untitled Caddo Lake Film”, is about an 8-year-old girl who goes missing on Caddo Lake and a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together “forever altering a broken family’s history.”

The film features dozens of roles and they encourage anyone of any age or gender to audition, whether or not you have acting experience. Casting directors are looking for people who live in the region and who are genuinely interested in being part of the film.

There will be several open calls in the East Texas/Shreveport area.

One open casting call will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the McMillan Memorial Library in Overton from 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The other is at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 28, specific times not set as of this writing.

You can sign up online by visiting this link. More open calls are expected to be added in the future.

The film shoots in October and all acting parts are paid.

M. Night Shyamalan is a producer for this project, and he is known for his work on movies such as “The Sixth Sense”, “Signs”, “Unbreakable”, “Old” and more. He is known for his twist endings.

Celine Held and Logan George are the directors for this project, and they say they are “dedicated to the authentic portrayal of the community around Caddo Lake.”