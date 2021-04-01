Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews are waiting to release photos of baby Sterling

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KETK — East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and his finance, Brittany Matthews, take their 5-month-old daughter, Sterling, with them everywhere they go and are waiting to post photos of her.

Matthews shares information about their lives as new parents in a video posted on her Instagram account.

“OK, I haven’t came on here and talked to you guys in forever so I feel like it’s very much due,” she says in the video. “But, you know, I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say that you guys have been just the sweetest ever commenting on all my posts, saying that I look so good and I haven’t had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y’all.”

In the video she continues: “I appreciate all the positive, sweet people that I have here on my platform. Y’all are just the greatest and I just wanted to say thank you and that I love you guys.”

Matthews says that baby Sterling is with them “everywhere we go” and that she is nursing their baby.

The couple has purposely chosen to not yet make photos of their daughter public. “I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her.”

On Feb. 21, Mahomes and Matthews announced the birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Mahomes and Matthews were sweethearts while attending Whitehouse High School. They plan to marry next year. At Whitehouse, Mahomes played football, basketball and baseball. His father, Pat Mahomes, was a Major League Baseball pitcher.

In college Mahomes was a standout quarterback at Texas Tech University and then was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs where he went on to lead the team to Super Bowl victory.

In 2020, Mahomes proposed to Matthews, who was a standout soccer player in college and briefly competed professionally. She is now a personal trainer.