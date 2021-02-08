Matthew McConaughey becomes #FlatMatthew in Dorito Super Bowl ad

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Matthew McConaughey, an actor considered anything but “flat”, starred in a Doritos 3D Crunch ad for the Frito-Lay’s Super Bowl LV campaign.

Fans were able to see a series of teaser videos in January.

In the commercial, #FlatMatthew struggled with mundane day-to-day tasks like walking a dog, driving a car, or getting coffee.

Creators and fans could head to TikTok to try out a new Branded Effect to turn themselves fully flat. The TikTok challenge also was paired with Queen’s “I Want To Break Free.”

Two interactive lenses were also made available for snapchat. One AR experience allowed fans to place a Doritos 3D Crunch vending machine in their home and a second face lens to give fans the chance to “flatten” themselves like #FlatMatthew.

“Doritos is a flagship brand of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division and has been a Super Bowl fixture for decades. We’re thrilled to continue this tradition with this year’s dynamic Super Bowl commercial alongside Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel as we celebrate the much-anticipated return of Doritos 3D Crunch,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. “We pride ourselves on Doritos Super Bowl commercials bringing smiles to fans’ faces each and every year and are confident that this year’s #FlatMatthew campaign will deliver once again.”

#FlatMatthew was one of three brand campaigns from Frito-Lay on Super Bowl Sunday. Cheetos unveiled their Super Bowl commercial featuring the newly launched Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

The spot was created by Frito-Lay’s creative agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by esteemed Hollywood director Damien Chazelle.