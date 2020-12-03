Matthew McConaughey calls virtual bingo with Texas senior citizens

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) – Matthew McConaughey called for a virtual BINGO game for the senior citizens at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

McConaughey and his wife Camila, his mom Kay and his kids hosted the residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living said in a post. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew…”

The residents were also able to talk to McConaughey about his family heritage and his favorite drink.