Matthew McConaughey launches YouTube channel to ‘share who I am’

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, executive producer Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “True Detective” season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native and Hollywood movie star Matthew McConaughey has launched a YouTube channel to show a more personal side of himself.

In the launch video that he posted to Twitter, the Longview native said that he will be displaying who he is.

It’s a destination where I’m going to share who I am, who I’m not, what I believe in, what I don’t, what I’m doing, what I’m not doing, along with some approaches to life that I’ve found useful and constructive along the way.” Matthew McConaughey

In typical McConaughey style, he also threw in some catchy rhymes into the announcement.

“Hopefully, it’s gonna be all killah, no fillah! With some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought, with a sip of wine.”

The announcement comes less than a week after there were serious rumors that he was considering running for Governor against Greg Abbott, who will be vying for a third term.

He has alluded to the idea of him running in 2022 before, saying that him running would be “up to the people more than it would me.”

In March, he released a PSA with Gov. Greg Abbott about the importance of social distancing.