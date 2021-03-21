Matthew McConaughey to host free virtual ‘We’re Texas” star-studded concert benefit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longview native Matthew McConaughey will host a free virtual star-studded concert benefit on Sunday night.

The event, known as “We’re Texas” will have big names performing from the Lone Star state such as

With special appearances from:

The event will even have some favorite Texas names and sports figures like Fixer Uppers “Chip and Joanna” and Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott

McConaughey started the event in response to those who were affected by Winter Storm Uri. Donations can be made to the Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund throughout the night.

Viewers can watch the free event through McConaughey’s YouTube channel starting 7 p.m. Central on Sunday, March 21.

The proceeds from the We’re Texas benefit will be distributed by the Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund to a variety of non-profit organizations including: