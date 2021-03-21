Matthew McConaughey to host free virtual ‘We’re Texas” star-studded concert benefit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longview native Matthew McConaughey will host a free virtual star-studded concert benefit on Sunday night.
The event, known as “We’re Texas” will have big names performing from the Lone Star state such as
- Willie Nelson
- Kacey Musgraves
- George Strait
- Kelly Clarkson
- Selena Gomez
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Los Lonely Boys
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
With special appearances from:
- Angie Harmon
- Ciara
- Clayton Kershaw
- Colt McCoy
- Dr. Phil
- Jamie Foxx
- Jennifer Garner
- Joe Rogan
- The Jonas Brothers
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Durant
- Liza Koshy
- Marcus Lemonis
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Michael Strahan
- Renée Zellweger
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Troy Aikman
- Woody Harrelson
The event will even have some favorite Texas names and sports figures like Fixer Uppers “Chip and Joanna” and Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott
McConaughey started the event in response to those who were affected by Winter Storm Uri. Donations can be made to the Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund throughout the night.
Viewers can watch the free event through McConaughey’s YouTube channel starting 7 p.m. Central on Sunday, March 21.
The proceeds from the We’re Texas benefit will be distributed by the Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund to a variety of non-profit organizations including:
- The Austin Disaster Relief Network
- Meals on Wheels Central Texas
- Salvation Army of Texas
- Save The Children
- The Benard Project (SBP)
- Team Rubicon