Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Greenlights’ memoir hits No. 1 on Audible.com

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Longview native Matthew McConaughey’s memoir “Greenlights” currently is the No. 1 bestseller audio book on audible.com.

“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey, said in a statement just prior to the release of “Greenlights,” last year. “Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”

The star of dozens of movies including “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” used material he recorded in diary over 35 years.

“He found not only stories, questions, truths, and affirmations, but also a reliable theme,” Crown, the book’s publisher, announced in a previous news release. “From growing up as an adventurous kid in a tough-love Texas home of rule breakers, to revelatory journeys to Australia, Peru, and Mali, to his early days in Hollywood and meteoric rise to fame, McConaughey shares how his life experiences have instilled in him the importance of competent values, the power of new experiences, and, as he puts it, ‘either changing your reality or changing how you see it.”

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas and grew up in Longview, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of Texas in Austin where change his major from law to film.

McConaughey serves as the narrator of the audio book.

