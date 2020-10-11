McDonalds to host Dallas show for Inspiration Celebration Gospel tour on October 18

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019, file photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. The National Labor Relations Board has ruled in McDonald’s favor in a long-running case filed by 20 workers who faced retaliation for trying to unionize. The board says it favors a settlement that will require McDonald’s franchisees to pay back wages to the affected workers. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – McDonalds will be gearing up for their first-ever virtual edition of it’s 14th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel tour.

The four-part concert series began September 27 and ran weekly, every Sunday through October 18th on BET.com.

This years theme came to life through the virtual showcase of rich gospel legacies of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Detroit, reviving the decades-long debate about which major U.S. city produces the greatest gospel music.

“I’m excited to join this diverse lineup of talented artists who, like me, are proud to carry on the longstanding traditions of gospel music. McDonald’s is doing amazing work by hosting this top-notch tour for the community through its Black & Positively Golden movement. My fellow artists and I are hoping fans everywhere will be inspired to continue pressing forward during these trying times and be encouraged to give back to families in need through Ronald McDonald House Charities.” Kirk Franklin, an award-winning gospel music icon, choir director, singer, songwriter and author

North Texas McDonald’s owners and operators will host a Dallas stop for the fourth and final show in the series.

The concert will feature award-winning local artists including Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and Myron Butler.

Contemporary gospel artist and radio personality Lonnie Hunter will resume hosting duties.

The funds raised on Sunday, October 18 will benefit Ronald McDonald House Dallas. Donations can be made by visiting rmhc.org/ICGT2020.