Mike Ryan to headline Longview Fourth of July celebration

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Country artist Mike Ryan will headline Longview’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom celebration.

The Independence Day celebration will be at the Longview Convention Complex and will take place on Sunday.

Country musician Jon Stork will also be featured in the free outdoor concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Right after the concert, there will be a firework show at 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.

Ryan is headlining after Mark Chesnutt had to cancel is performance due to personal reasons. Ryan is a San Antonio singer/songwriter who has generated over 105 million streams to date. He has had success on Texas radio charts with five #1 songs to his credit so far.

Some of his most popular songs include “Dancing All Around It”, “New Home Town” and “Bad Reputation”. Ryan is touring the south with tickets available to other Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma shows.