LAS VEGAS (KETK) – Lindale native, country music star Miranda Lambert announced a new residency in Las Vegas.

Her residency, called Velvet Rodeo will be held in the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The show will begin in the fall on Sept. 23 and will go until April 9, 2023.

Presale for Lambert’s tickets for her fan club go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PST, and tickets for the public go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PST.

Before her residency, Lambert will be going on tour with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour beginning May 6 until June 11. Lambert will be making stops in Houston and Dallas on the tour.

In addition to the tour and the residency, Lambert also won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards as well as Video of the Year for her song with Elle King “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

On Wednesday, the city of Lindale also recognized Little Red Wagon Day by honoring Miranda and her song “Little Red Wagon.” East Texans can celebrate by going to Lindale and visiting Miranda’s lifestyle boutique, The Pink Pistol, and trying some of her signature wine line at Red 55 Wintery.