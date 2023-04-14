TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native Miranda Lambert has been nominated for five Academy of Country Music Awards, including a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination.

This year, Lambert has been nominated for Entertainer Of The Year, Female Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year twice and Artist-Songwriter Of The Year. Lambert’s 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination breaks Reba McEntire’s record of 16 nominations for the award.

“Palomino”, Lambert’s ninth studio album, has earned her two nominations for Album of the Year this year for being the artist and being one of the albums producers.

This year is the second time that three all-female acts have been nominated for album of the year. “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, “Bell Bottom Country” by Lainey Wilson and “Palomino” are the female act’s album’s nominated this year and in 1999 “Faith” by Faith Hill, “I’m Alright” by Jo Dee Messina and “Wide Opens Spaces” by The Chicks were the first three nominated in the same year.

According to the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is already the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Lambert won the academy’s Triple Crown Award in the fall after winning New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

According to Country Now, only seven artists won the award before Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Barbara Mandrell, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Gilley, Merle Haggard, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.

The 58th Academy of Country Music awards will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks on Prime Video, Thursday May 11.