NASHVILLE (KETK) – Country music star Miranda Lambert was nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for the 2022 Country Music Television Music Awards.

Lambert ended up winning Female Video of the Year for her song “If I Was A Cowboy.”

In addition to Lambert, another East Texan was also nominated. Mineola native, Kacey Musgraves was nominated for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her song “Justified.”

Both women have had a successful past few months.

Lambert recently announced a Las Vegas residency, which she will begin in September. She also won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. She also won Video of the Year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

The Lindale native will be going on tour with Little Big Town for their “The Bandwagon Tour” from May to June. Lambert will be making stops in Houston and Dallas on the tour.

Musgraves was recently included in TIME’s Women of the Year. She was also invited to perform at the Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles in March. She was also given two Grammy nominations for her song “Camera Roll.”