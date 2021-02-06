Miranda Lambert involved in hit-and-run on I-20 during road trip

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Miranda Lambert, city of Lindale native, said that her and her husband were involved in a minor hit and run in Atlanta, GA on Interstate-20 West on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to Lambert, when she and her husband were driving to Nashville, a small car with temporary plates was driving “erratically” and tried to “squeeze” between them and a semi truck going around 70 miles per hour.

Lambert said that the car hit the airstream and sent them into the left lane.

“We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage,” Lambert said.

Nobody was hurt, but nobody stopped either and the car sped away, according to Lambert. “Thank the good Lord,” she said. “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.”

Lambert said that the vehicle and trailer were still drive-able so that were able to drive it home.

Our vehicle and trailer were drive-able so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road. pic.twitter.com/Upu1jGhFeI — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021

“I called mama right away to that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 a.m.,” Lambert said. “Also Brendan kept our trailer steady for being side swiped.”