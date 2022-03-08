TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindale native and award-winning country music star Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 in Las Vegas on Monday night.

In addition to winning Entertainer of the Year, Lambert also won Video of the Year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 26: Miranda Lambert performs during the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 31: In this image released on December 31, Miranda Lambert performs during the New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash at Casa Rosa in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Green Room PR)

The Entertainer of the Year award was presented by country music legend Dolly Parton.

“I have always loved that girl, but unfortunately Miranda couldn’t be here tonight because she is working overseas and she is watching us right now on Prime Video,” said Parton during the event. “So congratulations Miranda.”

Although Lambert could not attend the event, she recorded a video for the award show.

“Dolly, oh my gosh, I cannot believe I’m not there to celebrate. I’m in London and it’s my first time to miss ACM in 17 years, so my heart’s a little broken but I’m happy to be where I am. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time (and) I actually never thought it would happen, but thank you so much for the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me and the academy for everything and my manager Mario Kraft. Also this one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it, this is for us. Thank y’all so much. See you in Nashville.” Miranda Lambert

In response to Lambert’s big win, the Facebook page, Visit Lindale TX dedicated a post to her.

“Congratulations Miranda,” the city said. “Lindale’s Hometown Girl, Miranda Lambert, has done it again. She’s the ACM Entertainer of the Year! Well done, Miranda! Your Lindale Family is so very proud.”

Lambert will be going on tour with Little Big Town for their “The Bandwagon Tour” from May to June.

She will be playing in Houston on May 6 and Dallas on May 7.