Miranda Lambert wins Grammy for Best Country Album

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Miranda Lambert accepts the Best Country Album award for ‘Wildcard’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native Miranda Lambert won a Grammy for best country album Sunday night.

Her seventh studio LP “Wilcard” took home one of the top country music awards of the night.

Her hit “Bluebird” was also nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance this year. She performed it earlier in the night surrounded by flowers onstage.

She won the Best Country Album award Sunday against Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town and Ashley McBryde.

She acknowledged her fellow nominees in her speech, stating that, “We’re such a family in country music.”

Lambert won her first Grammy in 2010 for Best Female Country Vocal Performance with “The House that Built Me.” Her album “Platinum” took home Best Country Album in 2014. She has been nominated for 18 Grammys since 2006, winning three in total.

She has won many awards, amongst them 35 Academy of Country Music awards, which makes her the most decorated artist in ACM history.

Raised in Lindale, Lambert has become an East Texas icon. She will be inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame on April 27 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.