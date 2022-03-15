TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Selena Quintanilla’s family will be blessing 2022 with never-released music decades after her death.

According to Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, he told Latin Groove News that the new album will be released by Warner Music and include 13 songs, according to our NBC affiliate KRPC.

The songs will include classics with different musical arrangements. The album was completed and now the only thing left to do is the artwork.

“Selena has been gone for 26 years and time continues to fly. It amazes me that after 26 years she is still loved and well-received by fans,” Abraham told Latin Groove News.

Abraham said he worked with Selena’s brother A.B. to remix Selena’s voice with computer programs.

The new album is scheduled to be released in April, however, no official date has been set as of this writing.

Born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Selena was a rising star in the 90s and was named “Queen of Tejano.” She was the youngest of the Quintanilla family and debuted on the music scene as a member of the band Selena y Los Dinos along with her siblings A.B. and Suzette.

In addition to her musical talent, she also shared her love for fashion by creating a boutique, salon and clothing store called Selena Etc.

Her former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques, Yolanda Saldívar, shot and killed Selena on March 31, 1995. Saldívar was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole in 2025, after 30 years.

Selena’s life has been depicted in 1997 Warner Brothers’ “Selena”, a film starring Jennifer Lopez and in the 2020 Netflix series “Selena: The Series” starring Christian Serratos.