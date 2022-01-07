(NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94.

Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters.

The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Poitier won his Best Actor Oscar for the 1963 film Lilies in the Field, also becoming the first Bahamian actor to win the award.

Poitier received two more Academy Award nominations and ten Golden Globe nominations. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his acting and humanitarian work.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Writer George Stevens Jr., Joanna Shimkus, actor Sidney Poitier, and _____ backstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_006 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Sidney Poitier (L) and writer George Stevens Jr. speak onstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actors Terrence J (L) and Sidney Poitier attend the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

A photo taken on July 12, 1958 shows American actors Tony Curtis (L) and Sidney Poitier in the movie “The defiant ones” directed by Stanley Kramer. AFP PHOTO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Nelson Mandela (L) and US actor Sidney Poitier pose for cameras at Tuinhuis in Cape Town 17 May 1996. Sidney Poitier portrays President Mandela in a television feature film which is currently being filmed in Cape Town. AFP PHOTO Anna ZIEMINSKI (Photo by Anna ZIEMINSKI / AFP) (Photo by ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: US actors Dustin Hoffman (L) and Sidney Poitier (2nd L) talk to host Barbara Davis (2nd R) and Larry King (R) at the Carousel of Hope, a star-studded gala benefitting childhood diabetes, in Beverly Hills, 28 October 2000. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US actor Sidney Poitier (L) is congratulated by actor Denzel Washington (R) as he accepts the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Los Angeles, 12 March 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO /Lucy NICHOLSON/ln (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.