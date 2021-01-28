Patrick Mahomes’ brother feuds with founder of Barstool Sports

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, called out the founder of Barstool Sports, after he repeatedly asked Jackson to be on his podcast.

“Why would I go onto a podcast that continues to bash me and my family,” Jackson said in an Instagram story.

The response was triggered by an article Barstool Sports published called “Is Patrick Mahomes Girlfriend and his brother the two dumbest humans on earth?”

In addition to his response, Jackson Mahomes also posted the messages Barstool Sports sent to him. Both Jackson and Patrick grew up in Whitehouse, Texas.

The Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy defended with “is Jackson Mahomes not self aware? Cause you make Tik Toks dancing like… Isn’t that part of the joke?”





In the article, Barstool wrote that Jackson and Brittany Matthews, 25, Patrick’s fiancée, behaved at a Chiefs and New England Patriots game in 2019 claiming they were “running roughshod through Gillette like they own the place.” Matthews is a UT Tyler alumna and soccer star who holds the record for most goals in one season.

Barstool Sports called Jackson and Matthews “the two biggest morons” claiming the two were taunting Patriot fans.

At the game, Matthews and Jackson reported that they were getting harassed by fans after several tweets.

“As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is Patrick Mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them …,'” Matthews tweeted.

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

Patriots fans are rude as hell!! — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) December 8, 2019

Afterwards security at the Gillette stadium moved Matthews and Jackson to a safe place.

Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

According to Matthews, Gillette security had seen them getting harassed claiming they “have cameras everywhere.”

Jackson also posted a video that day “since everyone likes to hate on my TikToks I made one today in honor of Barstool Sports.”