Patrick Mahomes unveils new shoe collaboration with Adidas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes unveiled his signature shoe with Adidas.
The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX will be available Aug. 23.
The shoe will be part of a collection Mahomes is dropping with the sports brand.
Mahomes’ collection with Adidas includes:
- Shirts
- Hoodies
- Shorts
- Jogger pants
- Headbands
The collection ranges from $16 to $130. Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Shoes will cost $130.
Mahomes has had a big year so far in addition to the Adidas collaboration.
Mahomes and his fiancé Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl Sterling in February right after he played the Super Bowl.
Most recently Mahomes became part-owner of a second Kansas City sports team.
Sporting KC, the Major League Soccer club for Kansas City, announced in July that Mahomes has joined the ownership group that runs the franchise.