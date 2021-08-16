Patrick Mahomes unveils new shoe collaboration with Adidas

TEMPE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes unveiled his signature shoe with Adidas.

The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX will be available Aug. 23.

I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

The shoe will be part of a collection Mahomes is dropping with the sports brand.

Mahomes’ collection with Adidas includes:

Shirts

Hoodies

Shorts

Jogger pants

Headbands

The collection ranges from $16 to $130. Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Shoes will cost $130.

Mahomes has had a big year so far in addition to the Adidas collaboration.

Mahomes and his fiancé Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl Sterling in February right after he played the Super Bowl.

Most recently Mahomes became part-owner of a second Kansas City sports team.

Sporting KC, the Major League Soccer club for Kansas City, announced in July that Mahomes has joined the ownership group that runs the franchise.