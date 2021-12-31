REPORT: Betty White dies at age 99

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to both TMZ and people.com.

White died just weeks before her 100th birthday. Law officials allegedly told TMZ she passed at her home on Friday morning.

Later her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People.com the following:

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.” Jeff Witjas

Born on Jan. 17, 1922, in Oak Park Illinois, White has had one of the longest careers for any woman in TV prior to her death and has starred in several shows over the past decades starting back in 1939.

Some of her most memorable roles include Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls and Grandma Annie in The Proposal as well as several other movies and shows.

By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.