REPORT: Bob Saget dies at age 65

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock’s new comedy series “MacGruber” at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to Saget’s hotel in Florida around 4 p.m. ET after hotel security had found him in his room. He was allegedly pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ reported that the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Saturday night, before he died, Saget had just kicked off his comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative Tour” in Jacksonville, Florida at the Ponte Verda Concert Hall.

The comedian was most known for his roles as Danny Tanner in the Full House and Fuller House show as well as hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos.