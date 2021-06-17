Texas author stops in Tyler to discuss new book, all proceeds going to suicide awareness

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Texas author made a local stop today to promote his new book that just went up for sale at the Tyler Barnes & Noble store.

Thomas Fellows lives in Houston, but has started touring all over the state to do book signings. The book is “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering“.

The book is based off two other books: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee and “The Road to Character” by David Brooks.

As someone who has suffered with mental illness, he wants this book to help others appreciate their suffering.

“Suffering is tough, but if you appreciate it and ask for more, you’re going to be more successful in life,” Fellows said. “You’re going to be able to read people more effectively.”

100% of the proceeds are being donated to suicide awareness. Fellows is headed to Amarillo tonight to keep promoting the book.