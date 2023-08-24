LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 74th Gregg County fair is on its way to Longview from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16 at the Gregg County fair grounds.

This year, there’s a carnival, petting zoo and live music every day. Emerson Farm will have their pig races, and there will also be booths for shopping. The classic turkey legs and funnel cakes will be available in addition to other delicious items. There will also be the Miss Gregg County Fair competition, which will crown a winner as queen.

GATE ADMISSION PRICES

General Admission: $6/person

Children 3 and Under: FREE

Senior Citizens (60+): FREE

Military and family: FREE (with ID)

Ride armbands available daily

Ride coupons available daily

To view the times of operation, you can visit the schedule here. For more general information, visit the Gregg County Fair’s website here.