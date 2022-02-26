COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s popular thriller “The Blacklist” has been renewed for a 10th season, according to a release from the network.

Season 9 which premiered in October, advanced the storyline two years after the dramatic death of character Elizabeth Keen in the Season 8 finale.

A synopsis of the complex plot was provided by NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown.

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

In a recent interview, “Blacklist” co-star Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper, talked about his hopes for the show’s longevity.

“Once they cast Spader, once James Spader was cast as Reddington, we had a pretty good idea it could have legs, but who could have predicted 10 seasons?” said Lennix. “We would have been grateful with five and now, we’re super grateful at 10, I’m going for 20. I’m trying to get to Gunsmoke legend status.”

The newest member of the cast, Laura Sohn, who takes on the role of Alina Park, revealed that the show’s plot twists are fascinating to those playing them out on TV.

“It’s always fun getting to talk about it with the other cast members,” said Sohn. “I remember just like, we’re like, ‘Does this really exist?’ Like, figuring that out as well, like figuring out what inspires the writers to create such characters. But it’s kind of, you never really know what you’re going to get. And I think that’s really exciting.”

“The Blacklist” stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

Watch “The Blacklist” Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC4.