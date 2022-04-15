ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Tickets for the first North Texas Garth Brooks concert in the last seven years go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets can start being purchased at 10 a.m. Central time, but fans can join the waiting room on Ticketmaster at 9 a.m.

Brooks interviewed with KETK News on Thursday about the performance on July 30 at AT&T Stadium and said the Lone Star State treats him like a “native son.”

“This is going to be fun… I’m an Oklahoma kid so I didn’t expect to be treated like I did in Texas today. They have taken me in like a native son, so this is going to be fun. You get to kind of come home kind of where it all began for us.” Garth Brooks

Fans can purchase tickets through TicketMaster and or can call 877-654-2784. There will be an 8-ticket limit with each purchase.

Brooks said he and his band will bring the same show they’ve always brought.

“It’s going to be high chaos and high volume and no one really knows what’s going on because the steering wheel is in the people’s hands,” said Brooks.