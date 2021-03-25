Tickets on sale now for circus headed to Tyler’s Oil Palace

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Carden International Circus is coming to Tyler in April in what it calls “a return to fun in 2021.”

The Spectacular Circus is coming to Tyler’s Oil Palace on State Highway 64 E on April 16-18 with five performances.

Performances will include acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns. Tickets are on sale now.

According to the Spectacular Circus, this year’s lineup features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe.

“This melting pot of artists will create life-long memories for the entire family as audiences will hold their collective breath throughout an entire two-hour performance. Watch as acrobats tumble and spin through the air. Become mesmerized by the allure of the aerial artistry high above. Witness heart-stopping feats and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics.” Spectacular Circus

A herd of Asian elephants lead the charge with their trainer, Joey Frisco. Six Bengal tigers led by Adam Burke will display “playful tricks demonstrating the respect between wild beast and trainer.” Horses and camels will dance in unison with the guiding hand of Yosa Garner.

Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, interactive circus skills, and animal rides.

Tickets are on sale now at the spectacularcircus.com, or one hour before showtime at the Oil Palace on 10408 State Highway 64 E. The first 100 adults will pay $9.99 on-line.

Ticket prices:

Opening night – all seats $7

Children 12 and under – $10

Adult – $20

Show schedule: