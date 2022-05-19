TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Troubadour Festival tour is headed to Tyler this year and East Texas native Chris Colston has been announced as the headliner of the lineup reveal party this summer.

The Troubadour Festival itself won’t take place until Saturday, Sep. 10 in Downtown Tyler, but the festivities will begin several months prior with the lineup reveal party on Friday, July 1 at Stanley’s Pit BBQ. The party will be headlined by Chris Colston and accompanied by fellow East Texas natives Joint Custody.

All tickets are general admission and tables are first-come, first-serve. Ticket prices are said to increase at the door and the party is also expected to sell out completely, so attendees are encouraged to get their tickets in advance.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. with Joint Custody taking the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by Chris Colston at around 10 p.m. All attendees must have a ticket and wristband at the door.

To learn more about the festival, visit troubadourfestival.com. To purchase tickets to the lineup reveal party, click here.

About the Troubadour Festival:

Inspired by the traveling musician and the huge popularity in traveling to experience the best in Texas barbecue, Troubadour Festival brings the two together for a first of its kind, multi-location Texas BBQ & Music Experience. Troubadour Festival is happening three times in 2022: June 4 in Georgetown; September 10 in Tyler; and October 15 in Celina. Each festival features more than 40 of the best barbecue joints in Texas, along with nearly 12 hours of live music with a five-act show on the main stage.