TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Civic Theatre has been preparing the production of “Footloose” with a nearly 50-person cast. Finally, after months of practice, the theater will open their doors with the first performance of their show on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Jerard Mosley, who plays the character Ren McCormack, said “A lot of people hear ‘Footloose’ and they’re just like, ‘Oh, it’s just about dancing,’ but it’s so much more than that.”

Melody Wiltz, who plays the character Rusty, said that Footloose tells a story touching on relatable aspects of the human experience such as grief and love.

The cast and crew has been working five days a week from 6-9 p.m. each day to rehearse in addition to studying their lines outside of scheduled practice. Wiltz said that the cast is “just like family,” always pushing each other to do their best. They are very eager to share the story with the East Texas community.

To buy tickets and find more information about the show, you can visit Tyler Civic Theatre’s website here.