TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced it’s 2023 homecoming events, with a scheduled performance from a hometown celebrity.

“American Idol” star Fritz Hager III will perform a free concert for UT Tyler and the East Texas community on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. on the Ornelas Hall Lawn. Pre-registration is required and parking is available in the UT Tyler parking garage and Lot 15. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Homecoming is a great event for our students and alumni, and it’s also a fantastic opportunity to celebrate with the community,” said Ona Tolliver, UT Tyler senior vice president for student success.

Homecoming festivities don’t stop there. On Monday, March 20, an Evening with U.S. Navy Lt. Jason Redman (retired) will be held at 6 p.m. in the University Center Mabry Theater.

On Friday, March 24, UT Tyler will play West Texas A&M at 7 p.m. at Irwin Field. A fireworks show will be held that night at 9:30 p.m. at Harvey Lake.

On Saturday, March 25, there will be a crawfish boil at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at UC Plaza. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a golf cart parade at UC Plaza to the baseball fields.

A full event schedule can be found on the UT Tyler website.