UT Tyler Cowan Center cancels show tour dates: ‘We will have to wait a little longer to welcome you back’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center announced that almost every one of their shows this upcoming season have canceled tour dates.

“As we look toward the brighter days of next year, we will re-light the stage as soon as it is safe for our artists and patrons,” Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said.

Only two shows will proceed as originally planned: “Menopause the Musical” on April 22 and 23 and “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” on May 11.

The audience for “Menopause the Musical” is separated into two nights to accommodate social distancing.

“Like many other sectors, the performing arts industry has faced a year of unprecedented changes, and while we had hoped to quickly return to doing what we love most – bringing the world’s stage to Tyler – it appears we will have to wait a little longer to welcome you back to the Cowan Center,” Thomae-Morphew said.

For ticket information for these two shows, contact the Cowan Center box office at

903.566.7424.