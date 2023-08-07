AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The ERCOT Weather Watch has been extended through this Friday, Aug. 11.

The company says this comes due to continued higher temperatures, higher demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and can be monitored at http://ercot.com.

This comes after ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from August 6 through 7. The company set a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on August 1.

ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard shows the possibility of new all-time peak demand records this week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses.

The company says there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set eleven new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT is encouraging everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions.