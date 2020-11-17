Eustace ISD extends Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – Eustace ISD will be extending its Thanksgiving holiday because of COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent Coy Holcombe said that every year the district sets aside extra days in the school year in case there is extreme weather or a flu outbreak.

“We are going to use five of those days to allow our positive cases to recover and to allow our quarantine students a chance to get back to face to face learning. We are going to extend the Thanksgiving holidays an extra week,” Holcombe said in a written statement.

The district’s Thanksgiving holiday will run from Nov. 16- Nov. 27 and classes will not have early dismissal on Friday.

Extracurriculars will continue during this time and class will begin again on Nov. 30.

EISD is also training staff members, so they can provide COVID-19 testing to other staff and students. These tests will be free and students younger than 18 must have permission to be tested.