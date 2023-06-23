TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Summer is here and people are heading outdoors more, which means a greater chance of coming in contact with pesty ticks. Ticks like warm, humid climates and can be found in East Texas, posing a threat to people and pets.

Graham McKeen, a professor at Indiana University, said they are expecting high tick activity this year. They are usually found from April to September and can cause illnesses like Lyme disease. Mckeen said ticks can’t jump or fall on us, instead, they climb, but he said there are ways to protect yourself while outside.

“Walking in the center of a trail, avoiding really woody or brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter is going to help, and then if you can wear long sleeves and pants when you’re outdoors, that will help as well, you can also tuck your pants into your socks when you’re out there,” said Graham McKeen, Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety.

If you find a tick on you Mckeen says to remove it quickly, because most tick-borne diseases take 24 to 48 hours to transmit after the bite.

To safely remove the tick use clean fine-tipped tweezers, pull upwards, never twist or jerk, and clean the affected area thoroughly once the tick is out. McKeen says if bitten, you need to watch out for fever, aches, or an unexplained rash for 30 days, and if you experience any of these symptoms to check with your doctor.