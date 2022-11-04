TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Springing forward and falling back is an adjustment that’s more than just a mental struggle for many.

Science shows the time change affects us physically too.

“Heart attacks occur at a higher rate during that Monday morning and also throughout that week. Blood pressure goes up. There are also safety consequences such as car accidents, especially deadly car accidents occur at a higher rate,” said Phyllis Zee, Circadian and Sleep Medicine expert with Northwestern University.

The CDC said it can take up to one week for us to adjust to the time change, causing sleep deprivation in many.

To fight the fatigue and discombobulated feelings, there are some things you can do.

You can try eating dinner an hour earlier and going to bed early, making sure to get a good dose of sunshine in the morning.

“The same tips apply to children and I think particularly to teenagers whose biological clock is already delayed, and so they are a population that would even suffer more from this moving this time forward in the spring,” added Zee.

It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, which should be changed twice every year.

“This weekend’s a good time to get that taken care of, and then you have some assurance that that device while you’re sleeping doesn’t go to sleep,” said City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

Findley said house fires are more common in the winter.

He said three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes without a working fire alarm, proving how important it is to check yours.

“The number one cause of fires in the homes is cooking actually. And so in a season where we are doing a lot of cooking it’s not surprising we see more structure fires,” explained Findley.

It’s all to make sure we have a head start on safety before the winter months.