APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The family of the two-year-old from Apple Springs, who was saved after being found in a pond, organized a fundraiser to help Tessa and her family in their time of need.

Maxx Gandy, Tessa Aycock’s cousin, and his wife came up with the idea to create double-sided yard signs to remind people to pray.

So far about 80 signs have been sold. The signs are sold at $20 apiece, so the family has raised close to $800.

“The idea was to not only have a way to help provide them some financial means but to encourage others to continue to pray for what their family needs,” said Gandy.

Tessa went missing on Jan. 19 and was found in a pond by her family. It was estimated Tessa had been underwater for about 30 minutes.

“When I heard my husband and my father-in-law yelling and screaming, I knew that they had found her in the pond. I just had a gut feeling, so I started running,” said Tessa’s mother, Amanda Aycock.

Once Tessa was rescued from the pond, Amanda immediately started doing CPR on her. When paramedics arrived, they were unable to hear her heartbeat.

“Having a scary moment like that, you just want to focus on the health of the child and your family and not have to worry about all those other things like not being able to work and things like that,” said Gandy.

Tessa who was taken to a hospital in Houston has undergone several surgeries since the incident.

“I walked over to her bed and I took her hand. I was talking to her, and she squeezed my hand. That’s when I knew God’s got this. He’s always had it in His hands, but He’s going to pull her through this, and He absolutely has,” Amanda said.

Sheriff Woody Wallace of Trinity County said that thousands of people have offered a prayer for Tessa.

“I believe that I played a crucial role in her survival first and you know in her steps to recovery,” Wallace said.

Tessa’s parents were told originally that their daughter would not make it, but so far she has proved people wrong. She will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from the hospital.

To buy a sign, people can click here. The Aycock family has also created a GoFundMe.