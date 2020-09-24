Farm Service Agency accepting applications for emergency farm loans in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Farm Service Agency is receiving applications for emergency loans from farmers who experienced losses due to excessive rain.

The damages from the rain started on September 1, 2019 and they continue, according to a press release from the Smith County Farm Service Agency.

Clinton Warrick, the Smith County Farm Loan Manager said farmers should submit their applications as soon as possible because a backlog might develop, which can cause delays.

Farmers who lost 30% of their production or had any physical loss due to the excessive weather are eligible for the loans.

The FSA office is located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, TX 75701, and the telephone is (903) 405-5676.