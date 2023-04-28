(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered: How many cars has Vin Diesel totaled?

Well, FinanceBuzz, a financial news and data outlet, is offering one applicant $1,000 to become its “Fast & Furious Claim Adjuster” and help determine just how much car-crash damage is actually caused in the iconic franchise.

“We wondered: What would that kind of driving do to your auto insurance costs?” writes FinanceBuzz’s Chris Lewis. “To find out, we need help taking inventory of the accidents in the movies. We’re also curious if the number of wrecks in these moves has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. That’s where you come in.”

FinanceBuzz says the job will entail flagging any car crashes that result in damage across the over-20-hours of movies — making sure to note how many crashes there are, the extent of the damage, and which cars were involved.

Per the announcement, the “Claim Adjuster” will receive the $1,000 paycheck and $100 to cover extra costs, including movie tickets for the new film, snacks, and the rental of movies that aren’t included in streaming catalogues.

Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old, will have two weeks to binge the series. Applications close at 11:59 ET on May 19 and the person selected will be notified by May 26, FinanceBuzz says.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise includes the films:

Film Release date Runtime “The Fast and the Furious” June 22, 2001 1 hour 46 minutes “2 Fast 2 Furious” June 6, 2003 1 hour 47 minutes “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” June 16, 2006 1 hour 44 minutes “Fast & Furious” April 3, 2009 1 hour 47 minutes “Fast Five” April 29, 2011 2 hours 10 minutes “Fast & Furious 6” May 24, 2013 2 hours 10 minutes “Furious 7” April 3, 2015 2 hours 17 minutes “The Fate of the Furious” April 14, 2017 2 hours 16 minutes “F9” June 25, 2021 2 hours 23 minutes “Fast X” May 19, 2023 2 hours 21 minutes (Data provided by Box Office Mojo)

An additional spin-off film, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was released in 2019. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, the movie was a $173 million-blockbuster, though it’s not required viewing as part of FinanceBuzz’s offer. Though the film is part of the franchise, it takes place outside of the main storyline of the other 10 films.

In total, the “Fast & Furious” franchise has grossed over $6.6 billion globally since 2001, making it the eighth-highest grossing movie franchise, according to Statistica. The beloved film series, which began as a small story of street-racing electronics thieves, has since ballooned into increasingly more intricate storylines, locations and timelines. Notably, “F9” made good on a long-joked-about “they’ve done everything but go to space” argument by — yes — going to space.

“Fast X” is reported to be the penultimate film in the franchise, with an eleventh installment in development as a series-ender, according to several entertainment outlets including Variety and Screen Rant.

At the “Fast X” trailer premiere back in February, Diesel mentioned the major star he’d like to see join the franchise for its last race. In conversation with Variety, Diesel, 55, said he hoped Robert Downey Jr. would play his foil. At the same event, star Michelle Rodriguez said her pick would be Oscar-winner Matt Damon.

For now, Diesel and Rodriguez will face a new antagonist played by Jason Mamoa (“Aquaman”) in “Fast X.”

“Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving,” writes FinanceBuzz in the posting. “As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family.”