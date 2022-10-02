TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19 of Tyler lost control of his vehicle and drove his 2009 Ford Crown Victoria into Lewandowski and Kimberly N. Thomas’s 2012 Honda Civic.

According to officials, Agustin received non-incapacitating injuries and Thomas received incapacitating injuries. They were both taken to local hospitals.

Lewandowski was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson, authorities say.